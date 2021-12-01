Wappingers Falls singer/songwriter/producer Eric Dalton is “shining bright” and staying busy as 2021 comes to a close. I had the pleasure to first meet Eric when I was performing at The Loft a few years ago. At the time, he was running sound for the upstairs venue connected with The Chance in Poughkeepsie. Now, he is gearing up for his first time headlining The Chance stage as a solo artist.

Eric Dalton

It has been recently announced that on March 5th, Eric Dalton will headline The Chance, joined by the likes of Screaming Meemies, Asraya, Good Things, and Natasha Barnes. Tickets are currently available on The Chance’s website and at the box office. You can reach out to Eric, as well, for tickets directly through him.

Eric is currently working on his third solo album, which is anticipated to be released in early 2022. Fans can expect to hear a healthy mix of these new songs at this concert, along with songs from his prior albums.

“I expect the show to be an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least,” says Eric. “Like my albums, I like the live show to have its highs and lows in energy instead of drilling one sound into the listeners’ ears for an hour plus.”

The experience will be made even more personal to him by the fact that each of the opening acts are artists that he has become close with through recording and producing.

YouTube, Eric Dalton

Earlier this month, on November 5th, Eric released a cover video of Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” Eric makes the cover his own with his rock/metal vibe, large-sounding guitars, and thunderous drums. “My voice alone always sounds like rock/metal whether I like it or not, so that gave it a different feel in a huge way,” Eric remarked. When asked why he chose this song to cover, he said, “I’ve always really liked that song. I’m a Rihanna fan but also a Sia fan and that was one of those songs that I knew Sia wrote before even looking it up. It has her stamp.”

Eric Dalton is based out of Wappingers Falls, New York, where he operates his recording studio. Growing up, Eric was surrounded by musicians in his family. He was first inspired to learn the bass from seeing his dad, who is a bassist. By the time he was introduced to the likes of AC/DC, Def Leppard, and Guns N’ Roses, Eric shifted his interest to guitar. Eric says that he eventually started singing only out of necessity because he couldn’t find a vocalist.

When asked about his inspirations in regards to music and production, this is what Eric had to say:

“My roots are definitely in hard rock, but I was always open to hearing new bands and genres. Bands like Bullet for my Valentine and In This Moment really shaped my sound when I was in High School… I also love the production side of being an artist, which is why I love working with other musicians/bands. A couple of producers who really inspire me are Mutt Lange and Kevin Churko. They always achieve a really polished sound on anything they work on and that’s what I strive for when working with any of my clients.”

To learn more and to get in touch about show bookings, studio time, and more, go to Eric’s website, and follow Eric Dalton Productions on Facebook and Instagram.

