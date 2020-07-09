Wappinger DMV Reopening Monday
The Wappinger DMV will reopen its doors on Monday by appointment only.
Wappinger DMV will resume in-person license, permits, and non-driver ID transactions on July 13th by appointment only. The Wappinger DMV location is 29 Marshall Road, Hollowbrook Park #3, Wappingers Falls.
Accepted License Transactions include:
- Standard, REAL ID, and Enhanced License renewals and transfers from out of state
- First-time applications to upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced licenses or non-driver ID cards
- First time applications for non-driver Identification Cards
- Applications Learner’s or CDL permits for Dutchess County residents only
- Conditional or Restricted Licenses
Additionally, drop-boxes are now available at the Poughkeepsie DMV, 22 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, the Beacon DMV, 223 Main St, Beacon, and the Wappinger DMV, 29 Marshall Road, Hollowbrook Park #3, Wappingers Falls.
Acceptable transactions for the drop-boxes are license plate surrenders, title only, new registrations, plate transfers and registration renewals
Appointments for the Wappinger DMV office may be made by calling (845) 298-4623 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
