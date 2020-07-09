Wappinger DMV Reopening Monday

The Wappinger DMV will reopen its doors on Monday by appointment only.

Wappinger DMV will resume in-person license, permits, and non-driver ID transactions on July 13th by appointment only. The Wappinger DMV location is 29 Marshall Road, Hollowbrook Park #3, Wappingers Falls.

Accepted License Transactions include:

Standard, REAL ID, and Enhanced License renewals and transfers from out of state

First-time applications to upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced licenses or non-driver ID cards

First time applications for non-driver Identification Cards

Applications Learner’s or CDL permits for Dutchess County residents only

Conditional or Restricted Licenses

Additionally, drop-boxes are now available at the Poughkeepsie DMV, 22 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, the Beacon DMV, 223 Main St, Beacon, and the Wappinger DMV, 29 Marshall Road, Hollowbrook Park #3, Wappingers Falls.

Acceptable transactions for the drop-boxes are license plate surrenders, title only, new registrations, plate transfers and registration renewals

Appointments for the Wappinger DMV office may be made by calling (845) 298-4623 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: