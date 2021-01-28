Want to See All the Shows at Bethel Woods?

Do you love going to concerts? So many people that I know have said that one of the things they’ve been missing the most during this pandemic is live music. The summer of 2020 just didn’t seem the same without concerts. Anyway, how would you like to go to concerts at Bethel Woods without even buying tickets?

It’s not free, it’s even more rewarding than free. I’m talking about becoming a volunteer at bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Does this sound like something you would be interested in? If the answer is yes, then plan on attending the Virtual Volunteer Open House on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6PM.

If you're passionate about historic preservation, arts education and making a difference in your community, becoming a volunteer at Bethel Woods is right up your alley. During this virtual open house, you’ll get to meet current volunteers and staff to discover how you can get involved in volunteering at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Some of the volunteer positions include concert volunteers who help make memorable, high-quality experiences for concert guests, museum volunteers who help guests understand the culture of the 1960s and the Woodstock experience, and program volunteers who help educate younger generations about the 60s experience through music, crafts and theater. Plus, it's a fun and rewarding experience

If you would like to donate your time to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, attend the Virtual Volunteer Open House on Feb. 10. For more information and to sign up to be a volunteer, visit the Bethel Woods website.