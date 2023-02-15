Want to Run Your Own Drive-in Theater in New York? Here’s How
Are you a movie buff? Do you dream of spending your summers watching movies on the big screen at the Drive-In theater? New York State is one of the few in the nation with an abundance of drive-in theaters. One could say that the movie-going experience at a drive-in is like no other.
How about making your daydream a reality? There is a place that is looking for someone (a group of people, one dedicated person and a team, etc.) to run a drive-in theater. What do you need to do to make it happen?
How can you submit a proposal to run the drive-in theater in historic Hyde Park NY?
There is a drive-in theater that is located at 4114 Albany Post Road (also known as Route 9), Hyde Park, New York. The drive-in theater is within a mile of the Franklin D Roosevelt Presidential Library, and the property for the drive-in, along with Presidential Library is owned and stewarded by the National Park Service.
READ MORE: This NYS Drive-In Theater Makes List of Best in Nation
To get yourself in the running to operate the drive-in in Hyde Park, you'll need to do this:
When you submit all of your paperwork and proposal you will need to submit it to the National Park Service. The proposals will need to be submitted electronically no later than April 14, 2023. This drive-in has been in operation since 1950, what would you do differently? What would you keep?