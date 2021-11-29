Want to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in the Hudson Valley? Here’s Where

As we inch closer and closer to Christmas many families have started the tradition of heading out to a Hudson Valley Christmas tree farm to cut down their own tree and this year we have a bunch of choices where we can "cut our own".

All of the following locations offer "cut your own", with many also offering pre-cut trees, wreaths, and more according to HV Parent.

Christmas Tree Farms in Dutchess County

Hahn Farm is located on Salt Point Turnpike in Salt Point. They are open Fridays from 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10-6 p.m. 845-266-3680.

Fabulous Firs is located at 683 Van Wagner Rd., Poughkeepsie. They are open Monday through Friday from 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays 9-4p.m. 845-635-3206. Cash only.

Bilmar Nurseries is located at 26 Bilmar Blvd, Pleasant Valley. They are open daily and invite everyone to come and enjoy the farm with holiday music daily, plus their famous fire truck will be operating daily as well. 845-554-4529.

BJ's Christmas Tree Farm is located at 14 Evergreen Path, Pleasant Valley. They are open weekends now until Christmas from 9-4 and only accept cash or check for tree purchases. 845-635-1587.

Battenfeld's is located at 856 Rte. 199, Red Hook. They are open daily from 8-4 p.m. through mid-December and offer surprise visits from Santa. 845-758-8018.

Wonderland Farm is located at 191 White Schoolhouse Rd., Rhinebeck. They are open Fridays from 10- 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. until dusk. 845-876-6760.

Primrose Hill Farm is located at 203 Fiddlers Bridge Road, Staatsburg. They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Christmas Eve. 845-889-4725.

Rawls Christmas Tree Farm is located at 47 Rawls Road, Pleasant Valley. They are open weekends from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. 845-590-3337, 845-656-2520.

Saltsman Tree Farm is located at 214 Route 308, Rhinebeck. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 845-876-8801.

Solvang Tree Farm is located at 80 Bedell Rd., Poughkeepsie. Open Friday's Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the weekend before Christmas. 845-473-0224.

Murphy Crest Christmas Tree Farm is located at 170 Depot Hill Rd., Amenia. Open weekends from 9 a.m. until dark. 845-464-6931.

Plains View Farm is located at 21 Freedom Rd, Pleasant Valley. Open weekends until Christmas. 845-485-4277.

Christmas Tree Farms in Ulster County

Wallkill View Farm is located at 14 Route 299, New Paltz. Open daily 7 days a week from 9 am to 6:30 pm. 845-255-8050.

Bells Tree Farm is located at 647 Mettacahonts Rd., Accord. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 9:30 am-4:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:30 am-4:30 pm. 845-626-7849.

Christmas Tree Lane is located at 9 Christmas Drive, Wallkill. Open now through December 19th. 845-895-3536.

West Wind Tree Farm is located at 543 Bruyn Turnpike, Wallkill. Open weekends from 9 am -dark. 845-895-3807.

Balsam Ridge Tree Farm is located at 288 South Street, Clintondale. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to dusk. 845-721-4195.

Christmas Tree Farms in Sullivan County

Pine Farm Christmas Trees is located at 121 Eagin Road in Youngsville. Open weekends from 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. 607-591-5507.

Maplehorst Farm is located at 151 Rapp Rd., Monticello, Open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. 845-794-8596.

Christmas Tree Farms in Orange County

Manza Family Farm is located at 730 Rte. 211., Montgomery. Open Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 845-692-4364.

Edward’s Tree Farm is located at 77 Amity Road, Warwick. Open Friday's and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 845-258-4344.

Sumner’s Wintergreen Tree Farm is located at 123 Brola Road, Middletown. Open weekends from 10 a.m. to dusk. 845-800-3018.

Overlook Farm Market is located at 5417 Rt. 9W, Newburgh. Open daily (closed Tuesday) from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. 845-562-5780.

Piersons Farm is located at 1448 Route 211, Middletown. Open weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 845-386-1882.

Rocky Bar Farm is located at 52 Rocky Bar Rd., Westtown. Open weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 845-304-9196.

Farmside Acres is located at 280 Angola Rd Cornwall. Open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 845-534-8362.

Pine View Farm is located at 575 Jackson Ave., New Windsor. Open December 11th and 12th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 845-564-4111.

We update the locations that offer cut your own trees weekly so be sure to check back often. If we missed a location please let us know in the comment section below.

