Want to Buy the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Motel for You and Your Bebes?

What a show.

Schitt's Creek is one of those shows that will be talked about for years to come like other classics. The characters stand out so much: Johnny, Moira, David and Alexis. At this year's Emmy Awards, the show's final season swept all seven major comedy awards AND it was for the first time for a comedy or drama series.

If you haven't seen the show before you have to see it - it's on Netflix and the final season has just arrived.

Google Maps

Jesse Tipping, the owner of the hotel has owned it for about 10 years and is ready to put it on the market. He shared with Simcoe.com:

I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale. It’ll be up for sale next month,” Tipping said, noting that the hotel has daily visits from die-hard fans of the comedy show. “We just kind of let them enjoy it because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it.” Tipping noted because it’s already a popular landmark, “I don’t think it will be tough [to sell].”Tipping noted, when he bought the property, he already knew it was listed in a filming location database and had already been used in several programs.

Interesting, though. The hotel is used a lot for other shows. It was listed in a filming location database so, the owner knew what he was getting himself into. Programs and TV shows that the hotel has been used in previously:

A History of Violence

11.22.63

Umbrella Academy

If you're looking to go, here is the location to the Schitt's Creek Rosebud Motel! The physical address is in Canada: 308399 Hockley Rd, Orangeville, ON L9W 2Z2.