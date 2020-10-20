Hudson Valley Schools Report 235 Cases of COVID-19
Over 230 students or educators from the Mid-Hudson have been infected with the coronavirus.
New York State has tried to make it easy for parents to keep track of the number of COVID-19 cases in their child's school. The COVID-19 Report Card reveals if students, teachers, or staff from a school have tested positive for the virus.
Below is the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from school districts in the Hudson Valley since Sept. 1, according to the COVID-19 Report Card.
Kiryas Joel Village UF School District:
- Positive Cases: 58
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 7
Monroe Woodbury School District:
- Positive Cases: 27
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 7
Newburgh Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 27
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 6
Middletown City School District:
- Positive Cases: 21
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
Carmel Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 14
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 3
Wappingers Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 8
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Washingtonville Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 8
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Goshen Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 13
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 5
Pine Bush School District:
- Positive Cases: 7
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 2
Mahopac Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 6
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
Arlington Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 6
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 2
Valley Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 4
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
Highland Falls School District:
- Positive Cases: 4
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
Spackenkill Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 4
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Warwick Valley Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 3
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Beacon Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Hyde Park Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 3
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Cornwall Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Tuxedo School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Marlboro Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 3
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Dover Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Millbrook Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Putnam Valley Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Poughkeepsie City School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
Wallkill Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
Brewster Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 5
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 2
Highland Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Highland City School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Chester UF School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
Florida UF School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0