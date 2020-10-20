A Chance to Buy Local and Support Small Businesses

I’ve been trying to live the “Buy Local” life whenever I can over the past several years, but it wasn’t until recently that I really explored what some of the Hudson Valley’s small business have to offer. I thought I always bought local because I didn’t shop online and I always shopped in area stores. But the coronavirus pandemic forced me out of big grocery and department stores and into small locally owned shops and boutiques. Not only am I finding quality items that I love, I’m also supporting my community. And you can too.

Town of Newburgh Small Business owners have joined Deputy Supervisor Scott Manley and Town Councilman Anthony LoBiondo to plan a socially distant Fall Into Local Festival this Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10AM to 4PM, in the Newburgh Vintage Emporium parking lot, 5006 Route 9W. The purpose of this event is to support and showcase local Town of Newburgh businesses.

The Newburgh Vintage Emporium is among the Hudson Valley's top destinations for antiques, vintage furnishings, vintage clothing and more with over 120 vendors. The parking lot at the Route 9W store will be the site of the socially distant Festival, located near the entrance to the Newburgh Beacon Bridge.

A limited number of reusable fabric tote bags with the "Crossroads of the Northeast, Fall into Local Festival" will be available free of charge to attendees at the Information booth, while supplies last. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required at the event.

If you’re planning on being in the Newburgh area this Saturday, don’t forget to check out the beautiful fall foliage. And take a trip to the Fall Into Local Festival. Chances are you’ll find that perfect something that you have (or haven’t) been looking for, and you’ll be supporting local business. It’s a win/win. For more information about this Saturday’s festival and a list of vendors, check out the event facebook page.