If you're looking to stock up on fine local products, mark your calendars for Oct. 3 and 4, and head to the Walkway Over the Hudson for the Walktoberfest Essential Farmers Market.

The Walktoberfest Essential Farmers Market brings a curated selection of the Hudson Valley’s finest producers, including farms, distilleries, wineries, restaurants, artists, artisans, and more to the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and west approach to Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. All vendors will exhibit their wares for both tasting and purchase as appropriate, allowing participants to support the local agribusinesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walktoberfest features not only farm-fresh products and food and beverage samples, but also art installations, locally-made goods, cooking and cocktail demonstrations, a special area for children’s activities, and more. All proceeds from Walktoberfest benefit the Friends of the Walkway and Hudson Valley Rail Trail, who have partnered to present Walktoberfest.

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail will remain open and accessible at no cost as usual throughout Walktoberfest. Tickets are required for access to the Walktoberfest tasting and showcase area.

The well-being of guests, volunteers, and vendors is top priority. Walktoberfest is planned in full compliance with New York State mandates for safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendors will be distanced at 12 feet throughout a wide, open area.

For more information about the Walktoberfest Essential Farmers Market, including tickets and regulations, visit the event facebook page.