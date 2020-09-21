Walking Meditation Sept. 30 at Bethel Woods

They say that walking is good for both the body and the mind. I'm not quite sure who "they" are, but I must say that I agree with them. Stressed out? Take a walk. Need some exercise? Try walking. Read on to find out how you can be part of the perfect stress relieving walk.

Join in on a meditative walk through the Bindy Bazaar Trail on the Bethel Woods campus on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 6PM - 7:30PM. During the walk you'll be able to admire the current installation by artist Carol Hummel, Embracing Bindy: Crocheted Connections. The simple act of walking can be a grounding, meditative practice to help you slow down and notice the beauty around you. The best part about this practice us that once you learn how, you can take it with you anywhere.

Space for the meditative walk is limited and you must RSVP to attend. For more information and to find out how to reserve your space, check out the event facebook page.