Virtual Magic Show for the Food Bank of the H.V.

We're all thanking our lucky stars that the coronavirus pandemic is winding down, but it's still affecting us. Even though important fundraisers are starting to be rescheduled, there are still many questions about when things will be completely back to normal. So, organizations have gotten very clever about presenting fun virtual fundraisers. And there is one coming up on Wednesday, June 24 to benefit the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley's Got Magic is a family friendly, live virtual performance of side-splitting comedy, jaw-dropping magic, and Zoom style audience interaction, featuring the world’s most incredible magicians, illusionists and mind readers, streamed right to the comfort of your home.

This fundraiser will help the Food Bank provide emergency food to local families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since mid-March, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley has distributed 50% more food than usual – enough for more than 5 million meals.

To find out more or to be part of Hudson Valley's Got Magic on June 24, check out the event facebook page or visit the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley website.

