Viral TikTok Video Calls Out Hudson Valley House Flippers

A viral video is getting Hudson Valley residents all worked up about the current state of real estate in our area.

It's no secret that trying to find an affordable home in the Hudson Valley is an insanely difficult task. If it's not the price that's keeping you away its the extremely competitive market we're in. Put in an offer on a house? Fantastic, congratulations! Whoops sorry, we went with another offer. It's a never-ending circle of disappointment. If you thought you were alone, don't worry you're not.

Hudson Valley TikTok Goes Viral

A Hudson Valley TikTok'er baviddoughyLaw posted a TikTok video back on July 18th, 2023 with the captions "Excuse me what..." The video, as of July 20th, 2023, has been viewed 6.1 million times, has been liked over 640,000 times, with 41,000+ comments and has been saved over 28,000 times. Needless to say this video has gone viral, and not just here in the Hudson Valley.

So what's the big deal? baviddoughyLaw introduces the video as a game called "Guess How Much it Is Now?" The video creator goes on to say "This video goes out to all the greedy, delusional house flippers and corporations in my area who are buying houses like this and doing too much."

In the video a smaller home in Beacon, NY is shown from back in 2019. It's a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1900sq foot home. He goes on to show the other houses in the neighborhood all with the same type of small town vibe.

The house, on Washington Avenue, sold for $260,000 in 2020. He then pulls up photos of the current Zillow listing of the home which shows a drastic change.

BavidDoughy goes on to say "As you can see, whoever or whatever bought it...gutted it completely and started over." He shows the modern interior adding "It's giving midlife crisis, recently divorced."

From there the Tiktoker pulls up what the house is currently worth. Remember in 2019 it sold for $260,000 (and most of the house ins the neighborhood we worth around the same amount).

In 2023 the house at 112 Washington Avenue is on the market for a whopping $1,249,000!

The comment section is on fire with one commenter saying " Wow. I felt silly guessing double the original price" and another adding "my biggest regret is not buying a house when I was in kindergarten."

You can watch the full video below.

Interested in the Washington Avenue home? Take a look at the Zillow listing and let us know if you put an offer down, we have questions.

