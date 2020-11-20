Videos, Photos: Massive Fire Destroys Orange County Warehouse

A massive fire destroyed at least one building in Orange County.

A large fire broke out around 11 a.m. on Thursday in Middletown at a large commercial building on Midland Avenue. The blaze also started a number of brush fires behind the building.

"On Thursday 11/19/2020 Middletown FD was alerted to a structure fire on Midland Avenue Extension. On arrival, units had heavy fire in a commercial building. We would like to thank the MANY agencies that were operating on scene, the brush fires, standby, and the OC management teams. THANK YOU," the Middletown Fire Department wrote on Facebook while sharing photos of the blaze Friday morning. You can see many photos of the large fire by clicking the link above.

Officials from the City of Middletown confirmed the fire started at 9 Midland Avenue. The blaze caused several roads to close including parts of Wisner Avenue and North Street. It's believed the blaze was started when a forklift hit a natural gas line, NewsSource reports. No injuries were reported.

This video posted to Youtube by Tracy Racine shows the fire from above and the building collapsing.

Video posted to Instagram shows a large amount of smoke near a number of nearby houses in Middletown.

Video posted to Facebook from behind the building shows the massive blaze and the building destroyed.

CBS New York Chopper 2 video shows the fire from above.