Video: Upstate New York City Lives Up To ‘Electric City’ Name
We obtained an insane video of Upstate New York's "Electric City" living up to its name.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Around Albany Instagram page posted a video of lighting next to the General Electric building in Schenectady, New York.
Lighting In Schenectady, New York
"An electric storm in the electric city ⚡️," Around Albany wrote on Instagram. "#albanyny #schenectadyny #aroundalbany #aroundaschenectady #upstateny #518 #thunder #lightning #lightningstrike."
General Electric Headquarters In Schenectady, New York
In 1892, Schenectady became the headquarters of the General Electric Company, according to the City of Schenectady.
"The city was once known as "The City that Lights and Hauls the World" - a dual reference to two prominent businesses located in the city, the Edison Electric Company (now known as General Electric), and the American Locomotive Company (ALCO)," the City of Schenectady states.
General Electric still has its administrative core in Schenectady, but many of the manufacturing jobs have been relocated to the Sun Belt or aboard, officials say.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Amazing Photo Captures Lightening Striking Behind General Electric Building In New York's Captial Region
The Instagram page Two Buttons Deep posted a picture of the lighting over the General Electric building.
"Meanwhile, @aroundschenectady… They don’t call it the electric city for nothin’ ⚡️," the caption reads.
Read More: Many Sick In New York State From Food Sold At Popular Supermarket
Two Buttons Deep gives photo credit to Jackson Carp.
Carp stated the following when he posted the photo to his Instagram.
Ever since I moved to Schenectady, I’ve wanted to capture a photo just like this… And last night was the night ⚡️ I captured this epic moment in the Electric City, a very rare and logistically challenging shot, with my iPhone📱
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades