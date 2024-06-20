Opinions vary among New Yorkers when it comes to drones. The unmanned aircraft have been used before by militaries and police around the world, as well as for search and rescue missions, or even for recreational fun by citizens who want to get a good shot of their neighborhood from above.

Drones have been used to survey storm damage and for disaster response, as well as to monitor wildlife and agriculture. These flying machines have also become very popular in recent years with photographers, filmmakers, and online content creators.

Attempted Bans from Politicians

Some fear what drones could become if they happened to fall into the wrong hands. Recently, CBS had reported that two New York lawmakers had introduced legislation that would "make it illegal to manufacture, sell, and use robots (or drones) with mounted weapons."

But what about when the drones themselves are being fired upon? Here's a case of a guy who just may have had enough of these robotic flying nuisances, and decided to do something about it.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Down Neighbor's Drone With Shotgun

The New York State Police said in a press release that they arrested a 60-year-old man from Ogdensburg, NY for shooting down a drone.

State Police say that troopers responded to a call in the town of Oswegatchie for a report of a drone being shot down Monday evening. WNNY says the gun blast completely took out the flying object.

An investigation determined the 60-year-old suspect became angry when his neighbor started flying a drone over his property. State Police say the man used a shotgun to shoot down the drone in the direction of the victim in a threatening manner.

The suspect was arrested and transported for processing. He was later arraigned in town court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

Legal Ramifications For Flying Drones Over Private Property in New York?

According to a LinkedIn article from Camera Operator & Commercial Drone Pilot Usman Khan, in New York State "drone operators are allowed to fly over private property, but they must obtain permission from the property owner before doing so."

Khan goes on to say that "the legal framework surrounding drone operation is complex, and it varies depending on where you live."

