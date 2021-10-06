Very Cold Winter Weather Could Make ‘Early Arrival’ in New York

Weather experts say New Yorkers should be prepared to battle cold weather and snow earlier than normal.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Accuweather believes New Yorkers will need to find their winter coats in the near future because cold weather is expected to "make an early arrival" this winter.

Tony Savino

Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok believes cold air will chill the Northeast in November.

"This winter, I think, is going to be a colder one," Pastelok said. "Last winter, temperatures across these areas were right around normal, but this year, the winter as a whole is likely to average 1 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit below normal."

MizC

Accuweather also believes there will likely be “a couple of rounds of cold weather and some snow,” before Thanksgiving.

A couple of rounds of cold weather and some snow. The chance of a plowable snow is also anticipated to start early in the season with the early waves of cold air.

pixelnest

The number of snowstorms should ease up by mid-December. But Pasteloki believes snow will "return with a vengeance in January."

That’s the month that stands out.

Dreef

The Old Farmer's Almanac seems to agree with Accuweather.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

They have dubbed the upcoming winter season as the "Season of Shivers" and believe this could be one of the "longest and coldest" winters New York has seen in years.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.