‘Conjuring’ Movie Star Covers Slipknot on Hudson Valley Stage

Talk about worlds colliding - would you believe us if we told you that a pretty famous actress who resides in the Hudson Valley took the stage and belted out a pretty incredible cover of a surprisingly hardcore song? Maybe it isn't so far of a stretch considering what movies she has appeared in, but I'm not sure anyone was expecting what they heard recently.

Let's talk about this well known actress and what track she decided to take on at a local music school.

Vera Farmiga of Conjuring Fame Appears at 'Rock Academy,' Hudson Valley

The Rock Academy, a music school for kids in Ulster County, is all about teaching students through an interactive experience.

Our staff are all working, professional musicians dedicated to keeping the spirit of Woodstock alive. We believe that the best way to teach most anything, and especially music, is with a hands on approach.

During a recent event, a very special local guest and huge supporter of The Rock Academy, Vera Farmiga, took the stage.

YouTube: Vera Ann Farmiga ♥︎ YouTube: Vera Ann Farmiga ♥︎ loading...

You may recognize her from a number of films and TV series from over the years, maybe from her Primetime Emmy Award nominated role in Bates Motel, or most notably for her starring role in The Conjuring movies.

You may have even seen her around the area, as she currently resides part time in the Hudson Valley with her husband and two children.

Did you ever expect her to completely rock out to Slipknot? No? Us either!

My honest opinion? When I first watched it and she began with the soft whispers in the intro I was like ok, she's going to take this in a different direction, and then she 100% proved me wrong.

Farmiga nailed Corey (CMFT) Taylor during her take on Slipknot's Duality, even getting a nod from Rolling Stone about her performance...

After three Conjuring movies, Vera Farmiga knows what a demon should sound like, so it’s no surprise that when she tackled singing Slipknot’s “Duality” at a Rock Academy gig in Kingston, New York, she easily matched Corey Taylor growl for growl.

This takes ROCK Academy to a whole different level, don't you think?

