Enter To Win: Queensryche Soundcheck Party April 3

The Queensryche show originally scheduled for The Chance on Sunday, April 3 has been moved to Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill. If you had purchased tickets for the Chance venue, there are some things you need to do.

Queensryche is opening for Judas Priest on their 50th-anniversary tour, and they'll be headlining an off night of that tour in Peekskill. If you purchased tickets for the show at the Chance, you must get a refund at the point of purchase. Previously purchased tickets will not be honored at the new venue. Info from promotor Loaded Concerts below.

Queensryche released their first album with current singer Todd La Torre entitled Queensryche on Century Media Records in 2013, followed by Condition Human (2015) and The Verdict (2019). The band was formed back in 1980 out of Bellevue, Washington, and has recorded a total of 15 studio albums.

The original lineup consisted of guitarists Michael Wilton and Chris DeGarmo, drummer Scott Rockenfield, bassist Eddie Jackson and lead vocalist Geoff Tate. They've sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Queensryche's 1988 album Operation: Mindcrime received worldwide acclaim and is considered to be one of the greatest heavy metal concept albums of all time. The album featured the band's first charting hits in the U.S., "Eyes of a Stranger" and "I Don't Believe in Love". "I Don't Believe in Love" was nominated for a Grammy at the Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance in 1990. The follow-up Empire in 1990 was also very successful with hit singles including "Silent Lucidity" and "Jet City Woman". "Silent Lucidity" was also nominated in 1992 for a Grammy for Best Rock Song and Best Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. Don't miss the return of Queensryche when they play Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill this Sunday, April 3.



Premium seating and general admission seating for WPDH Presents Queensryche at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill Sunday, April 3 at 7 PM are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Also, check out Paramount Theater Hudson Valley and Loaded Concerts for more info.

