Valentine’s Day in the HV: Heart Shaped Pizza, Cheap Eats & More

Several businesses around the Hudson Valley will be offering discounts and some unique treats for Valentine's Day this weekend.

Even if you don't enjoy celebrating on February 14, everyone can agree that discounted treats are a good thing. So whether you are sharing with a sweetheart or just enjoying these deals for yourself, these Hudson Valley businesses will have you covered this Valentine's Day.

Stewart's Shops - The Hudson Valley convenience store chain is bringing back their 50-cent cones. Just stop at any location on February 14 and get a single scoop cone for the limited-time price including their special Valentine's flavor, Cherry Loves Chocolate.

Adams Fairacre Farms - Customers can save $5 off of any purchase of $30 or more in their gift shop.

Dunkin' - This month the donut chain is offering heart-shaped donuts and specially themed macchiatos. Boxes of 10 munchkins are also being offered for the discounted price of $2.

Dairy Queen - The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard is back. In addition, DQ is offering up the Red Velvet Cupid Cake made for two. This heart-shaped cake has a layer of Red Velvet Cake Blizzard, cake pieces and cream cheese icing,

Starbucks - Customers can get their Valentines' drinks and treats delivered for free. Now through February 14 there's a $0 delivery fee on items ordered through Uber Eats. The code SENDLOVE will also take $50 off of that Uber Eats order placed on Valentine's Day.

Papa John's - The pizza chain is once again offering their famous heart-shaped pizza. Use the code VALENTINE and get the pie for just $11. You can also add brownies for dessert and get the combo for just $16 using the code BEMINE.