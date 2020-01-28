Valentine Puppygrams for the Ulster County SPCA

Are you looking for the perfect Valentine gift for that special someone in your life? What if you could do something totally out of the ordinary, and help out a great organization at the same time? Well, you actually can. It's a Puppygram, and proceeds will go to the Ulster County SPCA.

How does a Puppygram work? A lovable Ulster County SPCA shelter dog will arrive with a backpack filled with candy, a card and a stuffed dog for your special someone. Delivery will be only on Valentine's Day, February 14, between 9AM and 3 PM. A Puppygram is only $50 with all proceeds benefiting the Ulster County SPCA. Might be the best gift ever. Just so you know, the dog will deliver the Puppygram, but you are not actually adopting the dog for your Valentine. Orders for deliveries accepted beginning today, Jan 28.

Interested in this one of a kind gift for Valentine's Day? Check out the facebook event page or visit the Ulster County SPCA website.

