Plane Crashes in Woods in New York State Killing Pilot

Offcials say a plane crashed Monday morning shortly after taking off. The flight was seen going down in Colonie, New York, after witnesses told authorities they saw the plane spinning in the air. CBS is reporting the crash claimed the life of the pilot, who was the only person on board at the time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, including offcials from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, reports PIX11.

An Albany International Airport spokesperson told CBS that the plane was a privately owned a twin engine Piper PA-31 Navajo based out of Canada. WNYT says the flight was heading to Montreal Monday morning around 8:15, when it went down just minutes after leaving the airport.

Colonie Police said the plane had experienced engine trouble before crashing.

CBS says streets and other areas near the crash were shut down Monday, as investigators searched through pieces of the plane. WNYT says a woman walking her dog was struck by debris from the crash, though she only had minor injuries and refused to go to the hospital.

The name of the woman who was piloting the plane is currently being withheld.

