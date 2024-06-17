NASA Rocket Launch Could Be Visible From Parts of New York State

The latest mission from NASA will launch into space from over four hundred miles away, though we could get a chance to witness liftoff from all the way here in New York.

The latest mission from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is set to launch this week, as the space program will send experiments conducted by students into space. NASA’s Sounding Rocket Program is conducted at the agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, as the rocket launch will be seen by millions up and down the east coast.

Weather permitting, the next launch could be visible in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York state.

Rocket Launch Might Be Seen From Parts of New York State?

NASA posted on their Wallops Facebook page that the sounding rocket will carry student experiments to suborbital space as a part of their RockOn and RockSat-C flight programs.

The launch is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, with the window opening from 5:30 to 9:30 AM Eastern Time. If the Hudson Valley region of New York were to see the launch, it would be anywhere from 60 seconds to a minute and a half after launch.

A livestream of the mission will begin 15 minutes before launch on the Wallops YouTube channel.

As far as local weather goes, meteorologists say it will be hot this week but will there be a chance for storms? The Weather Channel says that Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Hudson Valley Weather reports that a Heat Advisory has been issued until June 20 at 8:00PM by the National Weather Service in Albany.

