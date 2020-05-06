Updated Timeline For When New Yorkers Will Get Stimulus Check

If you haven't received your COVID-19 stimulus money, it could take 20 weeks for the IRS to mail a check to you.

Last month the IRS created a "Get My Payment" website that's supposed to tell American's the status of their stimulus money. The website has you list your social security number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

Recently, the IRS announced it made adjustments to its 'Get My Payment' tool. Officials say they made significant changes and anyone who's had an issue might want to check the website again.

If you haven't received money by now you are probably hoping the IRS will mail you a check. The IRS announced it will mail out 5 million checks per week based on income reported on your 2018 or 2019 taxes, whichever the IRS has on file.

Checks starting going out in late April, but officials say checks will be mailed out until September, so it could take up to 20 weeks for you to receive your stimulus check.

The IRS has reportedly mailed out checks to people with incomes of $20,000 or less. This week, individuals who made between $20,000 and $30,000 are expected to receive checks. The process will continue each week, with the IRS mailing out checks to people with incomes $10,000 higher than the previous group.

Forbes listed the IRS's planned weekly schedule for mailing out checks. All of the below dates list the Friday the week ends on: