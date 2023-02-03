Update On New York State Cop Charged With Murder of Child In HV

Some are shocked after a ruling was made in the case involving a New York State trooper from the Hudson Valley accused of killing a New York City girl.

On Thursday, an Ulster County judge dismissed the murder charge against a New York State trooper.

Murder Charges Dropped In Fatal 1-87 Crash in Ulster County, New York

The judge tossed the murder charge against state trooper Christopher Baldner who was accused of killing an eleven-year-old Brooklyn girl during a high-speed chase involving her father in December 2020 on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

“We commend the judge for his decision, as it is clear the charge was not applicable to this case. We will continue to respect the legal process and provide legal representation for Trooper Baldner, a right afforded to every American citizen," the New York State Troopers PBA said in a statement, according to the New York Daily News.

The judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence for the murder charge. However, other charges including manslaughter remain.

New York State Trooper Charged With Murder, Manslaughter

In November 2021, Baldner of Greene County was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Baldner, while on patrol along the New York State Thruway, is accused of using his police vehicle to ram a car occupied by four members of the Goods family which caused the car to flip over, resulting in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, police say. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brooklyn Girl Killed In Crash Near Kingston, New York

The fatal encounter happened in the area of mile marker 93.6 in Ulster County on the New York State Thruway. Monica's father, Tristan Goods, claims Baldner yelled at him for speeding, cursed at his wife and accused the family of hiding drugs in their car.

Tristian claims he kept his hands on the wheel at all times but when he asked to speak to a supervisor Baldner sprayed the car with pepper spray.

Goods then sped away. During the pursuit, Baldner twice rammed his police vehicle into the rear of the Goods car at speeds of 130 MPH, the indictment alleges. The Goods car flipped over several times after the second strike.

Trial Set For March, Could Be Delayed

Baldner's trial is scheduled to start in March but could be delayed due to an appeal.

