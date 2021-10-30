Unique Hudson Valley Halloween Events You Don’t Want to Miss

Some folks wait all year long to celebrate spooky season. I have a few friends whose favorite holiday is Halloween. They get excited to decorate, dress up and watch movies. I do get excited to eat a bunch of Halloween candy, pick out an awesome costume and also try to dress up my cats. Yes, my cats have Halloween costumes. Do your pets dress up for spooky season?

I prefer to be out with family, friends and meeting new faces from all around. It will be fun this year, to see what everyone is dressed up as. There are a bunch of Halloween related events that are going to take place here in the Hudson Valley.

District Social, Beacon

This event is known for being one of the biggest Halloween gatherings around. Jungle Love will be hosting this party. Join in on October 30, 2021 from 5:00pm- 8:00pm

You can find out more here.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park-Camp Resort at Lazy River, Gardiner

This event will take place on October 29,2021-October 30,2021 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. There will be costume contests, trick or treating and a haunted trail.

You can find out more here.

Best Tile, Wappingers Fall

This Mean Girls themed, Halloween Paint Party is something that I would totally attend. On October 30, 2021 from 7:00pm-9:00pm, this event will take place. Be sure to dress up to have extra fun.

You can find out more here.

What will you dress up for this Halloween? We would love to see the costumes. Leave us a comment and picture below. Happy Halloween!

