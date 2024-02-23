Former Hudson Valley Roller Rink to Become ‘Queer-Forward’ Bar

A Hudson Valley business owner is seeking permission to open an LGBTQ+ bar and performance space.

Franceska Hoffman says that the Hudson Valley is in dire need of a dedicated place for a queer/LGBTQ+ gathering place. She's hoping to fix that by opening The Unicorn, a new bar and performance venue.

Fundraising efforts to help make the new venture a reality have been helping to secure funds to upgrade an older space that has gone through quite a few owners over the past century. Over $2000 in donations were collected for the project during a 40th birthday celebration for Hoffman who is a local folk singer and songwriter.

The money will go towards new paint, soundproofing/acoustics, electrical upgrades and a re-design of the space.

The Unicorn to Open in Former Hudson Valley Roller Skating Rink

This week the City of Kingston Planning Board was presented with plans for The Unicorn. The bar is scheduled to open this spring at 224 Foxhall Ave in midtown Kingston. Most recently known as The Beverly Lounge, the building was opened in 1938 as the Kozy Tavern. A large performance space in the rear of the building has seen many different uses including a performance space, a roller rink, and most recently the Beverly Ballroom.

Historic Kingston, New York Bar to Reopen as The Unicorn

In paperwork submitted to the City of Kingston, Hoffman explains that the historic bar area will serve cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine while also offering simple food such as cheese and charcuterie, tin fish, nuts, popcorn and other easily prepared items.

The bar would remain open from Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm to midnight. The performance space would be utilized for dance parties, live shows and other events.

The Unicorn is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2024. You can stay up to date on the bar's progress on their Instagram page.

