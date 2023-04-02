The Ultimate Guide to Kayaking Adventures in the Hudson Valley

Are you looking for new ways to explore the Hudson Valley? Why not rent a kayak and get a view of the Valley from the River?

I'm a big fan of outdoor activities during the warmer months here in the Hudson Valley. And while hiking and biking are fun, kayaking allows you to enjoy gorgeous views of the region from a unique location, smack dab in the middle of the Hudson River.

Explore the Hudson Valley by Water

There are a handful of kayak rental locations across the Hudson Valley that have everything you need for your next adventure.

Personally, I've done tours with A Day Away Kayaks in Kingston and Mountain Valley Guides in Cornwall. Both were fantastic experiences where the staff made me feel comfortable and safe with my kayak skill level.

While researching local kayak rentals I came across Hudson River Expeditions in Cold Spring. They have raving reviews, including one from a kayaker on Yelp who wrote:

Wow this is NY!??? Growing in Queens the only placed we kayaked was in the Carribean! Then found out about Hudson Valley when friends had a wedding here. Planned a group outing and Maki was great to work with! Brian, Matt, Andrew and the rest of the team were friendly and reassuring they would save us if we fell or got stranded lol!

Hudson River Expeditions, Instagram

You never know what you'll see on a kayak tour across the Hudson River. In June 2022, during a sunset tour with I Paddle New York out of Saugerties the tour group was greeted by a Hudson Valley seal!

Who knows what the 2023 kayak season will bring? There's only one way to find out. Hit the Hudson on a kayak and check out the view. We came up with a list of 10 places to rent a kayak as the warmer months approach.

Most rentals begin towards the end of May.

Take a look below at our list and let us know if we missed any other local kayak businesses. We'd love to add them to the lineup!

