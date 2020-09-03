‘Ultimate Classic Rock Stock’ All Labor Day Weekend

As we head into Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer, it just doesn't feel right that we haven't been to a single concert all season. That's why we here at WPDH, are bringing you the ultimate concert at home.

This Saturday through Monday, we are proud to present Ultimate Classic Rock Stock. Hosted by Uncle Joe Benson from Ultimate Classic Rock, we will be featuring hours of legendary live performances from some of the greatest artists of all time, live interviews 'backstage' and all of it from the comfort of your own home.

What's going to a concert without scoring a special t-shirt? Well, we have you covered. Grab your exclusive Ultimate Classic Rock Stock t-shirt from the Merch Store which you can purchase and all of the proceeds will benefit Feeding America.

Here's the lineup for this weekend:

Saturday:

5pm - U2, Eric Clapton

6pm - Eagles, Rolling Stones

7pm - Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith

8pm - Bob Seger, Ozzy Osbourne

9pm - Def Leppard, Pink Floyd

Sunday:

7pm - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Queen

8pm - Van Halen, AC/DC

9pm - The Who, Tom Petty

10pm - Rush, Journey

11pm - Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin

On Monday starting at 10am we'll replay all the live performances throughout the day.

So make sure you join us all weekend for this epic special event, and don't forget to download the WPDH app and listen wherever you go!