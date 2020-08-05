Ulster County SPCA Putt for Paws is Aug. 21

How does this sound? A safe and socially distanced day of fun that is also a fundraiser? It sounds pretty good, especially when so many fundraisers have had to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 annual Ulster County SPCA Putt Fore Paws event will be on Friday, Aug. 21 at Apple Greens Golf Course in Highland. This year's event will include social distancing measures, as well as live mobile scoring and leaderboard, a raffle, grab-&-go lunch provided by Apple Greens Catering, and trophies for top dog among men's single and women's single and best two-some and best four-some.

The raffle item for this year is a fully stocked mini bar rolling cooler, including liquor, mini bar kit, beer, glasses and snacks. Tickets are only $20 each or 3 for $50. Tickets will also be available to purchase during the event via QR code.

Check in for event starts at 11AM, the event begins at 11:30. Social distancing measures will be strictly enforced for the safety of everyone, including UCSPCA staff and golf course staff. All participants are required to wear a mask at all times. For more information and to get involved, visit the event facebook page or the Ulster County SPCA website.