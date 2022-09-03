End of an Era! Popular Ulster County Restaurant Closing After 40 Years

It's the end of an era in Kingston, New York.

Just last week we told you about one of Kingston's landmark restaurants/bars hitting the real estate market and now we have more of an understanding as to why. According to a post on Facebook, the man behind Zenon's, Zenon Christoforou, has announced that the restaurant is not only for sale, but he has decided to close for good.

After 40+ amazing years, it's time to say goodbye. Zenon's will close on September 30, 2022. This was a difficult decision to make but I know it's the right one. It's time to retire. I thank you for business, love, and friendship over the years. You have all become family.

This is the end!!!!

Zenon's Closing

As the word started to spread that the bar/restaurant, located at 772 Ulster Ave in Kingston, was closing, hundreds of well wishes and appreciation for the many years of great food and service started to flood Zenon's Facebook page.

Many of the comments left shared similar feelings including good luck in retirement, others shared memories, "Thank you Zenon Christoforou for ALL of the great memories.... certainly an end of an era!!! Take care of yourself and the best to you and your family!!! ❤️❤️"

Another fan said, "Congratulations Zenon on your retirement. And thank you for the many memories, super bowl parties, after volleyball nights, and the best wings in town. We love you & will miss you💙💙💙"

Anyone who has been to a wing night at Zenon's will mostly agree that the wings are fantastic. If you've never tried them, make plans to give them a try before the end of the month as they will close on September 30th, 2022. (I promise you won't be disappointed!) Good luck in retirement!!

The well-established restaurant/bar, along with the building, is still for sale. Take a look inside...

