Ulster County on Pace to Run Out of Beds, Ventilators in Days

Ulster County is running dangerously low on hospital beds and ventilators. Currently, the county only has one ICU bed available.

One month after Ulster County reported its first COVID-19 case, County Executive Pat Ryan is stressing the need for more resources in order to combat the virus and protect the health and safety of Ulster County residents.

Since Friday, Ulster County has seen a near 50% surge in those being hospitalized from COVID-19, officials say. Ulster County is down to just one ICU bed and is on pace to run out of all available hospital beds and ventilators by the end of this week, Ryan notes.

“Based on our projections, we will run out of both beds and ventilators by week’s end,” Ryan said. “We have been working around the clock to address this, and soon we will be announcing another initiative to add additional bed capacity in Ulster County. I’m proud that we have been successful in the production of our own PPE and in ramping up testing through our two mobile sites, but we still have urgent needs. With lives on the line, I won’t rest until we close these gaps.”

On Friday, Ryan put out a call seeking doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals to help in response to COVID-19. In just three days, over 70 individuals have responded, according to Ryan.

There are currently 382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ulster County and five fatalities.