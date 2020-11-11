Ulster County Man Killed in Crash

The Hudson Valley is helping the family of an Ulster County man who was nicknamed "The Mayor"

Evan M. Frazer, 37, of Rosendale was killed on Saturday following injuries he sustained during a traffic accident on a motorcycle. He was born in Kingston, attended Rondout Valley Central High School, and was a lifelong Hudson Valley resident, according to his obituary.

"Evan always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He was nicknamed 'The Mayor' in the local community because he knew so many people. He was currently employed by Solid Waste Disposal Service in Bloomington. Evan enjoyed snowmobiling, riding ATV's and living life to the fullest," his obituary reads.

Frazer is survived by his wife Priscilla, son Evan Fraser Jr. and many family members A Gofundme was started to help the Frazer family. In one day, as of this writing, over $4,000 has been raised.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home on Route 32 in Rosendale. Facial coverings and social distancing must be practiced. At 6 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service for family and invited guests. Following the funeral ceremony, everyone will be invited to gather at a location to be announced. Cremation will be held privately. The family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.