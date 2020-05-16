Ulster County Fair Entertainment Includes NBC Voice Finalists

With all the talk about New York re-opening there are still so many questions. Most of us are wondering about some of our favorite summer events. Let's face it nothing is guaranteed but it doesn't hurt to have a plan. Once we all get back out there we will have a better idea of how it is all going to work. And if we are planning to get back out there why not have something to look forward to so I am excited that the Ulster County Fair has made a plan.

A few weeks back I told you about the Roots and Boots Tour coming to the fair on Saturday August 8th, well since then the list of entertainment has grown. The Ulster County Fair runs August 4th through the 8th. Held annually at the Ulster County Fair grounds on Libertyville Road in New Paltz the fair always offers great line-up of professional entertainment as part of it's fair admission.

This year Tuesday August 4th is still open on the calendar but the other nights have been filled with exciting entertainment. On Wednesday the 5th at 8 PM it is country great Lee Greenwood who has been performing and sing hits for more than 5 decades. His version of God Bless the USA is a true American anthem.

On Thursday the 6th Emily Ann Roberts takes the fair ground stage at 8 PM. Emily Ann was NBC's The Voice Season 9 runner-up. When she finished with The Voice she went back to High School got her degree. Now she is now out on the road performing and is due to release an album. Last May she appeared on The Voice to Perform her single Someday Dream.

On Friday August 7th at 8 PM the Fair has scheduled The Swon Brothers who first in third place on Season 4 of NBC's The Voice. They have release 3 albums and toured with Carrie Underwood in 2016.

So let's hope all goes well with the New York Reopen and we see the end of this nasty virus ruining all our spring and summer plans. I want to be able to eat fair food and take in a show.





