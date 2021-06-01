Save the Date for the Ulster County Fair 2021

We've been waiting well over a year to say this: Fair Season is back in the Hudson Valley.

Last summer, Hudson Valley residents, vendors and the fairgrounds were all hit a heavy blow when the fair season was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now that there's a vaccine and COVID restrictions are being lifted, we received some good news for Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Back in April Governor Cuomo announced the NYS Fair coming back this summer and lifting of many restrictions regarding large gatherings. With that news came the news of the Dutchess County Fair officially opening its gates for the 2021 season on Tuesday, August 24th to Sunday, August 29th.

You can add the Ulster County Fair to returning Hudson Valley fairs this summer.

Towards the end of April Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan spoke with The Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show and said he was "really optimistic" the fair would return this summer. Ryan added that they were, at the time, "trying to figure how to do it as safely as possible".

It looks like they figure it out. According to the Ulster County Fair website, you should save the dates for Tuesday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 8th.

Here's what the Ulster County Fair 2021 Season will look like:

Tuesday, August 3rd: Car Load Night: $50 per car. Tuesday only. Maximum of 8 people per car.

Thursday, August 5th: Senior Day. Seniors Free from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

General Admission – Wednesday and Thursday – 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Sunday – 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

When it comes to concerts at the fair, they're still in the planning stages. As of now, no acts are scheduled however the Ulster County Fair writes:

We are hoping to reschedule all of our great lineups from 2020 for our 2021 Fair. Stay tuned for updates. Remember all Concerts will be free with paid Fair Admission!

For more details about ticket prices at the Ulster County Fair, check out their website UlsterCountyFair.Com

We'll see you at the fair!

