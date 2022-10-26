Howl-O-Ween For Hounds Benefit Concert in Poughkeepsie

A Little About Ulster County Canines

Ulster County Canines is a Non-Profit dog shelter and adoption center located in Saugerties, NY that offers after-adoption services such as boarding, daycare, wellness veterinary clinic, and dog park access at a discount to adopted alumni and the community.

Howl-O-Ween for Hounds!

A special night is planned for this Friday night, Oct. 28 at the legendary Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie with The Howl-O-Ween for Hounds benefit for Ulster County Canines.

The event will feature live music from Jaded (Hudson Valley, NY rock cover band) along with Gunge Type Thing, School of Rock Beacon and Cole Lumpkin. Plus raffles and drawings. You can also show up in costume and maybe even meet some pups looking for furever homes.

Each year, the Ulster County Canines rescue gets hundreds of dogs adopted and helps provide medical care, shelter and training. Financial contributions are always helpful in order to keep operating, as costs for supplies are always on the rise.

Tickets are just $20 for the 7 pm event and can be purchased through The Chance website or at the door on Friday night.

Get our free mobile app

The Howl-O-Ween for Hounds event at The Chance is sure to be a fun time for a great cause, and any and all animal lovers should make plans to be there. If you can't make it out you can always make a donation at the Ulster County Canines website here.

Learn more about Ulster County Canines here.