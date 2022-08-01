UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids

A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives.

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt, New York.

Wrong Way Crash in Blauvelt, Rockland County, New York Injures At Least 6

A 2001 BMW X5 driven by 20-year-old Thomas Robb of Harlow, United Kingdom drove the wrong way in a southerly direction on a one-way section of Greenbush Road in Blauvelt, New York.

Robb is from the United Kingdom where drivers drive on the left side of the road. He's accused of traveling south on a one-way section of the street intended for northbound traffic.

Robb's BMW entered the intersection at Route 303 and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling north on Route 303 in the right lane. The Chevrolet Cruze subsequently collided with a 2021 Dodge Challenger that was also traveling north on Route 303 in the left lane. Both drivers are from New Jersey.

2 Children Injured After UK Man Drives Wrong Way in Rockland County, New York

All occupants of both vehicles involved were transported to local hospitals with varying degrees of injury.

A 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy are currently listed in critical condition, police say. Police did not release more information about either child.

Orange and Rockland County Fire reports at least six people were injured.

Robb is accused of fleeing the scene after the crash. He was later found, placed under arrest and charged with assault in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injury, both felonies, reckless endangerment in the second degree and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

Wrong Way Accident Remains Under Investigation

"The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700,"the Orangetown Police Department said in a press release.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department, Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, Rockland Paramedic Services, the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps, Nyack Ambulance Corps, Nanuet Ambulance Corps, and Piermont Fire Department.

Robb was remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

