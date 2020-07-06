UCSPCA Adoption Cost Reduced to $25 for Empty the Shelters Event

Looking to add a little joy to your household? Need a new best friend? You should get involved with the Ulster County SPCA's Empty the Shelters event July 10 - July 12. And after the year we've had so far, who wouldn't want someone extra to love?

The UCSPCA is wants you to help them empty their shelters and find good homes for their adoptable pets with the support of the Bissell Pet Foundation. All adoptions are at a reduced fee of only $25. Visit the Ulster County SPCA website to meet all the adoptable shelter animals, and bring your next best friend home during the Empty the Shelters event.

This has been a strange and difficult year for all of the rescue organizations here in the Hudson Valley and beyond. To find out more about the Empty the Shelters event with the Ulster County SPCA, check out the event facebook page. To learn about other fundraisers with the UCSPCA or to make a donation, visit the website.

