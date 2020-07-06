UCSPCA Adoption Cost Reduced to $25 for Empty the Shelters Event
Looking to add a little joy to your household? Need a new best friend? You should get involved with the Ulster County SPCA's Empty the Shelters event July 10 - July 12. And after the year we've had so far, who wouldn't want someone extra to love?
The UCSPCA is wants you to help them empty their shelters and find good homes for their adoptable pets with the support of the Bissell Pet Foundation. All adoptions are at a reduced fee of only $25. Visit the Ulster County SPCA website to meet all the adoptable shelter animals, and bring your next best friend home during the Empty the Shelters event.
This has been a strange and difficult year for all of the rescue organizations here in the Hudson Valley and beyond. To find out more about the Empty the Shelters event with the Ulster County SPCA, check out the event facebook page. To learn about other fundraisers with the UCSPCA or to make a donation, visit the website.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Fireworks 2020
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants