Meet our latest boxer in the ring, Sylvester Stallion! Sylvester Stallion is one of the sweetest boys at the shelter. He is 4 years old and recently came to Pets Alive from a Trap-Neuter-Return community cat program. He has lived in a cat colony before coming to Pets Alive and is great around other cats, but would do best in a home without dogs. He loves head scratches and soaking up the sun while watching birds on the window sill.

Sylvester Stallion is a polydactyl cat, meaning he has extra toes. Just more of him to love! Sylvester Stallion has tested negative for both FeLV and FIV. He is ready to find his forever family!

Interested in Sylvester Stallion? Adopt him today for just $75! Apply online and set up an appointment with the Pets Alive team to meet Sylvester!

Pets Alive is offering a promotion for their Pets Alive Christmas in July Cat Adoption Special! The promotion runs through July 31st and offers a reduced adoption fees! Cats between the ages of 6 months and 5 years can be adopted for just $75, and cats above 5 years of age can be adopted for $50. All cats come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed, treated with flea preventative, and tested for FeLV and FIV viruses.

Pets Alive is located at 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. For more information about Sylvester Stallion, contact them at adoptions@petsalive.org or 845-386-9738.

Pet of the Week: Entering the Ring, Sylvester Stallion!

Help This Shadow Find His Peter Pan! Shadow is the Pet of the Week in search of his new home!