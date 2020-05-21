Two Jump from Bridges in the Hudson Valley

In the span of two days, two people jumped from different bridges in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m., New York State Police from Kingston responded to an Ulster County 911 call to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a report of a person who jumped from the bridge.

A man was found by the East Kingston Fire Department floating in the river below the bridge. He was transported to shore where he was pronounced deceased by Mobile Life Support Paramedic, police say. The man's identity hasn't been released as of this writing.

State police were assisted by the Glasco Fire Department, East Kingston Fire Department and the State Police Underwater Recovery Team. Police are continuing to investigate.

On Monday around 7 p.m., first responders rushed to the Bear Mountain Bridge for reports of a jumper, according to Rockland Fire. A body was found in the Hudson River and brought to shore. A 57-year-old woman from Westchester County was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital, NewSource reports.