There are several ways that residents can tell that the warmer weather has arrived in the Hudson Valley. More people are out and about, local ice cream stands have opened again and most importantly, there is not only more traffic but construction throughout each county.

I noticed myself coming into more traffic in the Hudson Valley and realized that spring has officially sprung. No one enjoys sitting in traffic or coming across construction but at least the Hudson Valley scenery can make it more enjoyable.

What Should We Do If We're In Traffic In The Hudson Valley?

At times, we may get annoyed when being delayed but this gives a chance to take a deep breath, slow down and look around at the beauty that lies within where we live and travel.

While we may witness construction on some of the roads that we travel on frequently, bridges in the Hudson Valley have also started to make changes.

Personally, I was coming off of the Bear Mountain Bridge and saw a sign that stated that one lane was closed to continue to travel along the water and into Westchester, NY. While we cant control the environments and roads changing around us, we can be aware of what's going on and to plan accordingly.

Popular Hudson Valley Bridges Are Experiencing New Construction

While realizing that there was construction coming off of the Bear Mountain Bridge and only one lane open, I was thankful that I was in the right lane to keep moving. This then sparked an idea as to providing other Hudson Valley bridges with new construction so others can also be aware of any changes while traveling on the roads.

I also found out that the longest suspension bridge in the world was once a Hudson Valley bridge.

The Bear Mountain Bridge Is Experiencing Safety Improvements

According to 511 NY, the following information about this Hudson Valley bridge was provided as,

"Safety improvements on US 6 eastbound between NY 9D (Cortlandt) and US 9 (Cortlandt) D264862/30270009, alternating traffic"

The start time of these improvements about the Bear Mountain Bridge began on May 1, 2023 and will continue to May 12, 2023.

The Tappan Zee Bridge Is Experiencing Road Maintenance

According to 511 NY, the following information about this Hudson Valley bridge was provided as,

"Road maintenance operations ,left and center lanes closed on I-87 - NYS Thruway northbound from Before Exit 10 (I-87) - South Nyack (US 9W) to After Exit 12 (I-87) - West Nyack (Rte 303) until 6:30 AM, 05/05/2023 [CARS CAD-231240325]"

The start time of this road maintenance began on May 4, 2023 and the end date is May 5, 2023.

A Bridge Is Being Replaced In Greene County, NY

According to 511 NY, the following information about this Hudson Valley bridge was provided as,

"Bridge replacement on NY 81 both directions at Saybrook Valley Rd (Durham), All lanes closed"

This bridge is located over a creek and will be replaced. Bridge replacement started on April 13, 2023 and will continue until June 23, 2023.

The Wurts Street Bridge Is Closed

According to 511 NY, the following information about this Hudson Valley bridge was provided as,

"Bridge rehabilitation on Old Route 9W both directions between Connelly Road (Kingston) and Abeel Street (Kingston) D264534/20190879639/28858309 - WURTS STREET BRIDGE CLOSED - Motorists are advised to follow posted detour. Plan travel accordingly, delays may exist, all lanes closed"

The start time of this bridge closure was January 1, 2021 and it continues through May 5, 2024.

Which bridge do you enjoy driving over the most in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

