Bet you never thought you could say "I can see my house from here!" while you're watching Apple TV. .

The New Hollywood?

Celebrity sightings are becoming commonplace in the Hudson Valley, with the rich and famous travelling upstate for both pleasure and work. Most recently, Amy Schumer and Michael Cera were spotted filming their new Hulu show, Life & Beth, and they are far from the only actors spending quality time in our towns. Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, and John Turturro are all part of a new Apple TV show, Severance, that premiered on February 18th.

Hey, those mountains look familiar! (YouTube/Apple TV)

Where it was filmed

If you're a Beacon resident, you may already have had the heads up on this one, since production literally shut down and re-designed parts of Main Street to film last year, but everyone will have the chance to see what parts of the Hudson Valley they recognize on screen when the first episode drops next Friday. Also as a warning: this show looks creepy as hell.

Adam, is that you? (YouTube/Apple TV)

Severance

According to the trailer, the plot seems to revolve around a company that "severs" an employee's connection to the outside world while they're inside the office building and on company time. A procedure that they voluntarily receive makes them forget all about their personal lives while working, and similarly have no idea what they did at work after they leave for the day. But guess what??? The company seems to be up to some nefarious deeds. I know, big surprise. A corporation that wants to screw with your brain and erase your memories is up to no good! Also, isn't that a little close to home for Apple? Please don't track me down for that comment, Tim Cook.

It's also a little surreal to see Adam Scott, of Step Brothers and Parks and Recreation fame, take on such a different character, but I know I'll be watching, if only to try and glimpse Overlook Falls in the background. Check out the trailer below and keep scrolling to see all the other movies and TV shows that were shot here in the Hudson Valley.



