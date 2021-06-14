TV Series Filmed in the Hudson Valley Gets Release Date

A premium TV series that was filmed in the region is about to make its season debut.

We all know the Hudson Valley has become a premier destination for TV shows and movies to be filmed at. Now, one of the multiple projects that have been filmed here has its release date. Billions, on Showtime, will premiere the second part of its fifth season on Sunday, September 5, at 9 p.m. The fifth season part two will have five episodes, according to Deadline. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season.

Last year and in 2019 there were casting calls for Hudson Valley extras to be part of Billions as it filmed in the Hudson Valley. In May of 2020, one of the episodes filmed mainly in the Hudson Valley aired on Showtime for season five part one. It featured multiple Hudson Valley locations and local actors. One of the most recognizable locations was Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz. This scene was a weekend retreat of billionaires, hedge fund managers, and bankers.

Multiple shows have cast local residents to play extras. In May 2021, it was announced Mindy Kaling was filming a new show for HBO around Vassar College. They put out a casting call for locals to play college student extras. In March 2021, HBO announced they were filming a series starring Woody Harrelson in the Hudson Valley. The show will be called "The Whitehouse Plumbers" and will be about the Watergate scandal. HBO cast Hudson Valley locals for that show. Hulu even put out a location call for Hudson Valley fairs and carnivals.

The Hudson Valley has also become the launchpad for Emmy and Oscar-winning shows and films. Netflix just filmed their newest thriller "Things Seen & Heard" throughout the region. Award-winning shows like I Know This Much Is True was filmed throughout the region. Emmy nominated shows like The Undoing were filmed in the Hudson Valley and you can easily spot where in the region they are during the finale. Of course, one of the biggest movies filmed here was A Quiet Place. The Hudson Valley also hosted shows like Billions. Apple TV+ also shut down some Hudson Valley roads for filming earlier this year. Plus, Denzel Washington is even filming a movie in the Hudson Valley.

