A Lower Hudson Valley man sentenced to over 800 years in prison is now free thanks to President Donald Trump.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump pardoned 73 people and commuting the sentences of 70 others. A Hudson Valley man was among the 143 people Trump granted clemency.

In February 2000, Sholam Weiss of Monsey was sentenced to 845 years in federal prison for setting up an insurance fraud scheme that stole around $450 million from the National Heritage Life Insurance Company, based in Orlando. His sentence was later reduced to 835 years in prison.

The White House released the following statement on releasing Weiss from prison"

Shalom Weiss – President Trump commuted the sentence of Shalom Weiss. This commutation is supported by former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese, former Solicitors General Ken Starr and Seth Waxman, former United States Representative Bob Barr, numerous members of the New York legislature, notable legal figures such as Professor Alan Dershowitz and Jay Sekulow, former U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman, and various other former elected officials. Mr. Weiss was convicted of racketeering, wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice, for which he has already served over 18 years and paid substantial restitution. He is 66 years old and suffers from chronic health conditions.

Trump's former lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Jay Sekulow supported clemency for Weiss, Axios reports.

Among the 143 granted clemency, released early Wednesday morning, includes former top adviser Steve Bannon, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, both charged with weapons violations, and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, serving a 28-year-sentence on corruption charges.

Signature Drinks From Every State