Trailer Catches Fire on New York State Thruway [PICS]

Emergency services are called for a number of reasons, and sometimes the situations they're in can be downright dangerous. Many times a few minutes can be the difference between life and death.

Fortunately, no one was hurt Wednesday when a trailer caught fire on the New York State Thruway. Police and the fire department worked together to not only put out the blaze, but keep the rest of traffic safe.

Trailer Catches Fire on New York State Thruway

New York State Police shared the story on their Facebook page, which showed a trailer on fire. The Sloatsburg Fire Department said on their Facebook that the fire was in the northbound lane of the NY State Thruway near the Tandem Trailer Area in Hillburn.

It appears from the photos that the fire started from below the vehicle. Commenters theorized from the pics posted that either bad brakes or a bearing may have caused the fire. NY State police members of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit worked with the fire department to put out the blaze and escort traffic in the area.

Not too much is known about the vehicle as of now, or where it was exactly heading, though another Facebook commenter claims it was hauling band equipment for an event. One pic shows the back of the trailer with its doors open and what appears to be amplifiers and sound equipment inside the vehicle.

According to Sloatsburg Fire, traffic was backed up only for around 35 minutes.

