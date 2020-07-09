Tropical Storm Fay to Impact the Hudson Valley

It may be a bit ealry in the hurricane season, but a tropical storm as already formed off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to move north by Friday. While not a major system, Tropical Storm Fay is expected to bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the northeast as it moves on shore.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday at 12:00 P.M. to Saturday 12:00 P.M. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal New Jersey, New York, Long Island, and Connecticut.

Fay is expected to move into the area early Saturday morning, bringing wind gust of 40 M.P.H. and potentially flooding rains. Fay will move inland as the weekend goes on, eventually reaching upstate New York, New England, and Canada.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: