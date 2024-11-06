Over the last few months here in the Hudson Valley, law enforcement has had an incredible run of making successful arrests following traffic stops. In a way you may be able to say that these kinds of arrests have been trending.

That trend continued recently with the latest traffic stop and arrest, or in this case arrests, happening in the town of Bloomingburg, NY part of Sullivan County.

State Troopers Stop on 17K

This reported incident occurred during the afternoon hours of October 26,2024. At approximately 3:29pm New York State Troopers spotted a 2017 GMC Yukon traveling west bound on 17K. According to the press release from the New York State Police, Troopers began pursuit of the vehicle as it was in "violation of numerous New York Vehicle and Traffic Laws".

With assistance from the Wallkill Police Department, Troopers were successful in stopping the vehicle. Troopers then began their investigation starting with identifying the operator of the vehicle as 48-year old Albert Blowers of Rensselaer, NY. Four other individuals were also in the vehicle with Blowers.

Troopers while conducting their interview with Blowers developed probable cause and asked all individuals to exit the vehicle so that it could be searched. Part of the investigation also lead Troopers to identifying the other four occupants. Those individuals were Brian Bunting, age 42, Alex Sanford, age 26, and Anthony Walter, age 27, all of of Rensselaer, NY and Thomas Mclaughlin, age 49, of Albany, NY.

In their search, Troopers discovered that Mclaughlin, Sanford and Walters were found to be in possession of illegal firearms one of them being a ghost gun. For those that don't know, "ghost guns" have become a popular weapon of choice in crime as they don't have serial numbers making them incredibly difficult for law enforcement to trace.

When Troopers conducted their search of the vehicle, they discovered an additional two illegal firearms. Following the discoveries of the illegal firearms, all five suspects were placed under arrest.

Charges Against the Accused

Following their arrests, each suspect appeared for arraignment in the Town of Wallkill Court and were then remanded to the Orange County Jail. The following are all the charges that each suspected arrested is now facing....

Albert Blowers

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

Multiple Uniform Traffic Tickets

Remanded to the Orange County Jail on $50,000 Cash, $100,000 Bond, $200,000 Partial Secured Bond.

Brian Bunting

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

Remanded to the Orange County Jail on $10,000 Cash, $20,000 Bond, $40,000 Partial Secured Bond.

Anthony Walter

(2 counts) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

Remanded to the Orange County Jail Jail on $10,000 Cash, $20,000 Bond, $40,000 Partial Secured Bond.

Alex Sanford

(2 counts) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

Remanded to the Orange County Jail on $10,000 Cash, $20,000 Bond, $40,000 Partial Secured Bond.

Thomas Mclaughlin

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th

Remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail and ordered to appear before the Town of Wallkill

All five of the suspects have also been ordered to reappear before the court at a future date and time.

