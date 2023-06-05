Traffic Stop Leads to Massive Drug Bust for NY State Police

So I guess this is one that you can file under the category 'unexpected surprises', well you can do that if you were the state troopers at the scene. So last week New York State Police conducted an at the time 'routine' traffic stop, the vehicle, a 2006 Honda Accord. The routine stop quickly turned into a big score for state police.

New York State Police Hit the Jack 'Pot'

Following pulling over the 06' Accord, state police began a preliminary investigation. In the vehicle were 3 passengers, 2 males in their early 20's as well as 1 juvenile in the back seat. Officers would then soon begin searching the vehicle. Once the search commenced it did not take long to find a motherload of illegal drugs.

Police would end up confiscating over 3 and 1/2 pounds, of marijuana as well as approximately 15 grams of cocaine. Police would also find nearly $6,600 in cash in the vehicle as well. To say that these guys were moving some heavyweight is an understatement. Also, not to state the obvious but yes, the occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

What We Know About the Arrested Parties

For starters, personal information regarding the juvenile passenger was not released because of their age. However, the juvenile was charged with 'seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance' and was issued a ticket to appear in family court. The Family Court Appearance took place the day after the initial arrest in Sullivan County.

The other two occupants had much more information about them released in comparison. Those occupants were identified as Nicholas P. Macnaughton, age 22, originally from Syracuse and Jack M. Alt, age 21 from Baldwinsville. Alt was also identified as the owner of the vehicle.

All 3 occupants were arrested and charged with...

criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal control of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Because of the amount of narcotics the 3 were in possession of, this qualifies as a first degree felony charge. If found guilty, the prison sentence could be up to life in prison. With that being said, it is worth noting that Macnaughton the individual who was driving at the time, cooperated with and told the attending State Trooper, Trooper Steven Nevel that he had the drugs in the car.

Macnaughton and Alt were both taken to the Town of Fallsburgh Court where they were arraigned and were released under their own recognizance. Each has a ticket to return to court later this week at the Town of Liberty Court.

