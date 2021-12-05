Toys R Us Flagship Store Opening Near the Hudson Valley

We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! It looks like we won't have to do much growing up after all.

Can you believe it's been almost 5 years since Toys R Us closed 700 of their locations after going bankrupt? Personally, I can't wrap my head around it. Especially during the holidays.

There were several Toys R Us locations around the Hudson Valley in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown, and at the Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets.

Rumors started to make the rounds that Toys R Us was going to make a comeback. In early 2021, Yahoo Finance announced that Toys R Us was set to open a handful of Toys R Us locations around the nation before the 2021 holiday season.

It looks like they kept their word. ABC7 NY is reporting that Toys R Us will be opening their 2-story, flagship location a stone's throw from the Hudson Valley.

Toys R Us will open its flagship location at the American Dream in New Jersey just in time for the holiday season. The East Rutherford location, according to ABC, will bring us back to our childhood, they explain

" The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, and visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey's Café and ice cream parlor, a two-story slide, and more.

The Toys R Us Flagship store is set to open in mid-December. The American Dream entertainment complex houses the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, DreamWorks Water Park, Big Snow year-round ski and snowboarding resort as well as many other family fun attractions.

