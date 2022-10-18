Toys “R” Us Proudly Returns Inside Macy’s Stores Across New York

Toys "R" Us is back!... sort of. Can you go onto Google Maps and punch in an address for a new storefront? Not exactly. Your GPS will be taking you to the nearest Macy's.

The Fall of Toys "R" Us

Back in 2017, Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy while being crippled by nearly $8 billion in debt. That, and the growing desire from the public to buy online forced the toy company to close all of its 800 US stores.

In 2019, Toys "R" Us revived its website and opened two physical stores in Houston and Paramus, New Jersey. Time was not on Toys "R" Us's side however because the two stores closed by January 2021 due to the pandemic.

Last December, they attempted to open a new flagship store at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, NJ, but the mall has run into "financial distress."

Toys R Us Joins The Macy's Family

In March of this year, brand management company WHP Global bought the controlling stake in Toys "R" Us. By August, Toys R Us, under its new ownership, started a new e-commerce partnership with Macy's. At the time, Macy's pledged to open Toys "R" Us shops within 400 of its locations in 2022.

Since the partnership between Macy's and Toys "R" Us, toy sales have rapidly increased

Between October 15th and October 23rd (just in time for Geoffrey Giraffe's birthday on October 17th), Toys "R" Us will start opening within Macy's locations nationwide, just in time for the holiday season.

The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet and span up to 10,000 square feet in flagship locations. During the holiday season, the toy section may increase by another 500 to 3,000 square feet.

Hudson Valley Macy's that will include a Toys "R" Us include:

Poughkeepsie

Middletown

Yorktown

West Nyack

Albany

Toys "R" Us Job Openings

With these new locations opening, this brings a need for new jobs. You can apply to work for Toys "R" Us, like this Poughkeepsie location, for seasonal positions.

Hudson Valley Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2022 Major retailers across the nation are closing their doors on Thanksgiving. Plan your shopping accordingly, and learn which Hudson Valley stores will be closed.

Sad Images From the Final Days of the Hudson Valley's Last Toys R Us In 2018 the Hudson Valley said farewell to its last Toys R Us location. It was the end of an era, and many customers were overcome with emotions when the store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie finally shut its doors for the last time. Here's a peek inside the final days of the beloved toy store, with some images courtesy of a YouTube photographer who toured the store one last time just days before it closed