Town of Cornwall Cancels Parts of Independence Day Festivities

Independence Day might start feeling more like Groundhogs Day and a Bill Murray movie. The Town of Cornwall has made the announcement that they will be changing the way the town marks the anniversary of our nations 'birth.'

According to a statement on the Town of Cornwall Independence Day Committees website, the following part of the celebration has been cancelled:

the breakfast, lobster sale, crafts fair, children’s games, rides, pie eating contest, Main Street Mile, parade, historic pageant and fireworks will not occur this year.

However, the following will be taking place:

The pet contest will be taking place online, with kids submitting pictures of themselves with their pet

The coloring/art contest will be taking place, with kids displaying their artwork in the windows of their homes.

The bells of the Cornwall churches will all ring at the same time, just as they did in 1776

In the evening there will be a drive-by parade of emergency vehicles along with a broadcast featuring local performers.

For more information about the Town of Cornwall Independence Day celebration, click here. What will your Independence Day celebration look like this year? If you have photos or video that you would like to share of your past 4th of July celebration, please do! You can share them with us using the LITE-FM app.

